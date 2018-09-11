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🔴Prophecy 69 – There Is A Coming Of The Changing Of The Guards❗ [2018 Video]
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11 views • September 11, 2018
The changing of the guards in your police, in your government, politically and spiritually it is coming, the changing of the guards. They are the evil guards that [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy69/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
and cause my children to cry out to me and wail and be in fearin your government politically and spiritually it is coming the changing of the guardsprophecy 69 there is a coming of the changing of the guards 2018 videoso many will saythe changing of the guards in your policethere is a coming of the changing of the guardsthey are satans henchmen that will take your freedoms awaythey are the evil guards that comethey take the jobs away from the guards that i originally placed therethis is what in 2003 you will see
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