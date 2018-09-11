© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔴PEDOGATE, PIZZAGATE – Beware Of The Dividers❗ [2018 Video]
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • September 11, 2018
Please kick the dividers out & let’s stand together and remember what this is about: children that are satanically, ritualistically abused, tortured and even raped to death. They are depending on all of us to be their voice & their face
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
2018 videoand lets stand together and remember what this is aboutand their hope by the grade of god to be set freechildren that are satanically ritualistically abusedpedogate pizzzagate beware of the dividersplease kick the dividers outthey are depending on all of us to be their voice and their facetortured and even raped to death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.