© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔴Prophecy 62 – THE KING IS COMING❗ [2018 Video]
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • September 11, 2018
Tell the people, shout it from one end of the earth to the other, MY SON IS COMING, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Tell them, MY Children, repent the Kingdom of [...]
Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy34/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy34/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
fall on your faces in the spiritual realmfall on your faces on this yom kippur dayfor the king is cominghes not coming for those who think they are not sinnersit will not stop for the king is cominglet the pharisees mocklet the world mockmy son is coming the king of kings and lord of lordsprophecy 62 the king is coming 2018 videorepent the kingdom of heaven is at handsee yourselves flat on your facestell the people shout it from one end of the earth to the othertell them my children
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.