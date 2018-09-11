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🔴Judge Roy Moore VS Fake News❗ [2018 Video]
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9 views • September 11, 2018
Since all the corrupt Obama-Clinton machine’s paid puppets are attacking Judge Roy Moore without any evidence whatsoever, I just gotta ask them, where is their outrage and battle against the [...]
The Washington Post, YOU ARE FAKE NEWS!
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The Washington Post, YOU ARE FAKE NEWS!
Thanks for watching!
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Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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the washington post2018 videochild molestersare attacking judge roy moore without any evidence whatsoeveri just gotta ask themjudge roy moore vs fake newsrapists and parist enablers that they themselves are supportingsince all the corrupt obama-clinton machines paid puppetswhere is their outrage and battle against the proven to be pedophilesyou are fake news
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