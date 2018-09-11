© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔴Prophecy 66 – YAHUSHUA Is Not Coming For The Church But For HIS BRIDE❗ [2018 Video]
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • September 11, 2018
Tell Jim Bramlett of Five Doves ministry, post this dream and prophecy and warn everyone that will listen. For judgment is coming to America. Those that join with you [...]
Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy66/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy66/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
2018 videoand the missiles will only be duds it will not harm themfor judgment is coming to americai have given you to warn before it is its too latepost this dream and prophecy and warn everyone that will listenprophecy 66 yahushua is not coming for the church but for his bridetell jim bramlett of five doves ministrythe people that are a blessing to youthe people that curse and mock the messagesthose that join with you and pray will be sparedyahuveh and yahushua will bless
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.