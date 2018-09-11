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🔴Christmas Is Pagan & Unbiblical❗ [2018 Video]
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15 views • September 11, 2018
Birth of JESUS ON SUKKOT
Learn why YAHUSHUA was not born on Christmas and why most biblical scholars agree that YAHUSHUA's birth, in fact, did not take place in December at all.
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Learn why YAHUSHUA was not born on Christmas and why most biblical scholars agree that YAHUSHUA's birth, in fact, did not take place in December at all.
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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