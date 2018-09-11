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Lawyers Committee For 911 Inquiry - Serves Petition
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12 views • September 11, 2018
Great news for justice on this 17th anniversary of 911...also known as the "new Pearl Harbor". This was an evil orchestration by insiders in the U.S. and Israel to gain support for taking over 5 mid-eastern countries....and to push through Draconian and un-Constitutional laws on the Citizens of The United States of America.
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