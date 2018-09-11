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🔴Prophecy 131 – Vote & Pray For DONALD TRUMP❗ [2018 Video]
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10 views • September 11, 2018
Our CREATOR YAHUVEH GOD wants all Christians and Jews, and all believers in the Bible to vote, support and pray for for Donald Trump, for he is the man HE has [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy131/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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president donald trump2018 videoand all believers in the bible to votefor he is the man he has raised up to become president of the united statesour creator yahuveh god wants all christians and jewsprophecy 131support and pray for donald trumpto lead this country in righteousnessvote & pray for donald trump
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