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🔴Prophecy 126 – GOD'S Wrath to this World is About to be Sent❗ [2018 Video]
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10 views • September 11, 2018
is YAHUSHUA (Jesus ) only a GOD of LOVE? Many people will find out the hard way that the answer is no.
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy126/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
2018 videodo not harm my babies bride my chosen ones and electdo you not knowexcerpt from prophecygods wrath to this world is about to be sentis yahushua jesus only a god of loveit is my angermany people will find out the hard way that the answer is nomy furymy rageprophecy 126that keeps hell ignitedthis day the flames have only grown hotterwoe be unto anyone who touches the hair of hte head of my bride
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