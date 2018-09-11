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🔴Prophecy 119 – A Call to Repentance❗ [2018 Video]
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11 views • September 11, 2018
I issued a call to repent, how few have listened. It’s like a telephone that rings and rings and no one answers. I put you on a media far and wide, I put you there [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy119/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
2018 videoa call to repentanceelisabeth elisheva go awayhow few have listenedi do not liei issued a call to repenti put you on a media far and widei put you there to show that i am a god of judgment as well as mercyits like a telephone that tings and tings and no one answersnothing is going ot happen to usprophecy 119they call my ministry evilthey dare me and they mock and they saythey say it is all by grace its been done at the crossyet they abuse the prophet
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