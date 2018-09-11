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Pass the Salt Live - Buckle Up, Buttercups! 9-11-2018
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4 views • September 11, 2018
In Genesis 19, Lot’s wife LOOKED BACK. She became in her death what she never was in her life.
She loved the world. She loved everything she had. She sort of wanted to follow the Lord, but wanted to “be in the world and of it,” too.
She became a useless pillar of salt. Did God mean what He said when He said, “Don’t look back?”
Repent and buckle up!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
She loved the world. She loved everything she had. She sort of wanted to follow the Lord, but wanted to “be in the world and of it,” too.
She became a useless pillar of salt. Did God mean what He said when He said, “Don’t look back?”
Repent and buckle up!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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