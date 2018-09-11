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Always Remember
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28 views • September 11, 2018
September 11, 2001
This video is a chilling tribute to those involved that fateful day.
Many thanks and apologies to http://footygi.com - the original source for this video.
This is no longer available for viewing on that website (as far as I can determine.)
It is so important to never forget what we all experienced that day.
Always remember that freedom comes with a price. God Bless America!
This video is a chilling tribute to those involved that fateful day.
Many thanks and apologies to http://footygi.com - the original source for this video.
This is no longer available for viewing on that website (as far as I can determine.)
It is so important to never forget what we all experienced that day.
Always remember that freedom comes with a price. God Bless America!
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