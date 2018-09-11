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🔴 Prophecy 102 – YAHUSHUA says, It's Only A Matter of Time❗ [2018 video]
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9 views • September 11, 2018
Oh MY precious Bride, MY precious Bride, MY precious Bride, at this time of celebration during Sukkot I give you this Message of hope. I speak to those who put ME [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy102/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
2018 videoall others just go ahead and remain deaf and remain blindat this time of celebration during sukkot i give yout his message of hopei speak to those who put me first in their lovein their lifemy precious brideoh my precious brideprophecy 102this word is not for you at this timewho are not ashamed of the name of yahushua your mashiachyahushua says its only a matter of time
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