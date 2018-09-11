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9/11: A Conspiracy Theory
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34 views • September 11, 2018
The DIA destroyed 2.5 TB of data on Able Danger, but that’s OK because it probably wasn’t important.
NIST has classified the data that they used for their model of WTC7’s collapse, but that’s OK because knowing how they made their model of that collapse would “jeopardize public safety“.
Transcript and links https://www.corbettreport.com/911-a-conspiracy-theory/
NIST has classified the data that they used for their model of WTC7’s collapse, but that’s OK because knowing how they made their model of that collapse would “jeopardize public safety“.
Transcript and links https://www.corbettreport.com/911-a-conspiracy-theory/
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