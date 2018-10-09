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Pass the Salt Live - Draining the Swamp 9-10-2018
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8 views • September 11, 2018
National emergency. Military tribunals. Sealed indictments. Judges being approved. Civil law. Military law. Deep State. Obama. Hillary. Treason. Sedition. US Constitution. Micro-aggression. Censorship. Twitter. Facebook. Draining the swamp.
Something big’s afoot. Stay alert to what’s going on. Ask God to give you eyes to see.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Something big’s afoot. Stay alert to what’s going on. Ask God to give you eyes to see.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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