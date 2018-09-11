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World of Hot Water Ep. 2 ~ Predicting & Confirming Doppler STEERS Hurricanes
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37 views • September 11, 2018
After noticing Irma's landfall went straight into Doppler radar I correctly predicted the next two coordinates, and tested Nate, Maria, before confronting the NOAA about my concerns about this discovery. After debunking their bogus explanations I go back to Hurricane Katrina, what I discover, blows my own mind...
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