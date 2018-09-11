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🔴Prophecy 74 – I, YAHUVEH, HAVE DECLARED WAR ON PLANET EARTH❗ [2018 Video]
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9 views • September 11, 2018
You, who write the laws and cast away the laws of old, you say they are outdated. You forget I am the Ancient of Days. What will you do, oh foolish men of this earth? [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy74/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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