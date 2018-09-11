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38 Seconds Of Common Sense - Sound The Alarm Brigade
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28 views • September 11, 2018
From the founder of STAB:
This video was removed by YouTube last night, I appealed, and the appeal was rejected. No more appeals with You Tube. I am going to take the rest of my videos off of You Tube. This one is now on FB... copy the URL link above and spread ALL OVER FB and everywhere.... Let's not let YouTube get by with suppressing freedom of speech. IF we step up and COUNTER ATTACK we can win... IF we want to.
http://ourstab.com
#walkawayfromyoutube
#walkawayfromFacebook
This video was removed by YouTube last night, I appealed, and the appeal was rejected. No more appeals with You Tube. I am going to take the rest of my videos off of You Tube. This one is now on FB... copy the URL link above and spread ALL OVER FB and everywhere.... Let's not let YouTube get by with suppressing freedom of speech. IF we step up and COUNTER ATTACK we can win... IF we want to.
http://ourstab.com
#walkawayfromyoutube
#walkawayfromFacebook
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