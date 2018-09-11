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The Atlantean Conspiracy
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122 views • September 11, 2018
Did you know all 44 U.S. presidents have carried European royal bloodlines into office? 34 have been genetic descendants from just one person, Charlemagne, the brutal eighth century King of the Franks. 19 of them directly descended from King Edward III of England. In fact, the presidential candidate with the most royal genes has won every single American election. To read The Atlantean Conspiracy and my other books, please visit: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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