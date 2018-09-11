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Micro Chest Rig with Shotgun Shells
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58 views • September 11, 2018
The first test to my new Micro Chest Rig, so i can carry shells and a pistol belt, should i need it. Very happy with the results.
Remember to always test your gear, remember to always train your reloads.
Remember to always test your gear, remember to always train your reloads.
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