© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Force ~ One Veteran Standing Up For Justice 9/5/18
Follow
0
Share
Report
99 views • September 11, 2018
COOPERSTOWN-- Robert Force appears before the Otsego County Board and addressed the collusion and illegal foreclosure of properties and the level of corrupt and underhanded actions taken by the Board on residents. Also speaking are Russell Ahrens and Maria Ajello.
For more information visit: www.savetheforcefarm.com
For more information visit: www.savetheforcefarm.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.