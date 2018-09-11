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Hurricane Florence expected to reach Cat. 5
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75 views • September 11, 2018
The updated NHC intensity
forecast once again calls for additional intensification and brings
Florence to near category 5 strength within the next 24 to 36
hours. After 48 hours, a slight increase in southwesterly
shear could result in some weakening, but Florence is expected to
remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the U.S.
coastline.
forecast once again calls for additional intensification and brings
Florence to near category 5 strength within the next 24 to 36
hours. After 48 hours, a slight increase in southwesterly
shear could result in some weakening, but Florence is expected to
remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the U.S.
coastline.
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