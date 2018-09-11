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Cannabis Extracts. CBD or THC? Rick Simpson makes it all clear
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389 views • September 11, 2018
Rick Simpson ONLY at: http://www.simpsonramadur.com
and http://phoenixtears.ca/
We want to avoid legalisation as it would mean that big pharma and governments take control of the plant. We need to be able to grow our own without interference and money making scams.
and http://phoenixtears.ca/
We want to avoid legalisation as it would mean that big pharma and governments take control of the plant. We need to be able to grow our own without interference and money making scams.
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