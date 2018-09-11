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Grant Stinchfield: We Need More Good Guys with Guns
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2 views • September 11, 2018
"I only want to talk about solutions. Real solutions that can be instituted today to save lives. More armed security on campus…we need more good guys with guns around because seconds count in these situations." –Grant Stinchfield.
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