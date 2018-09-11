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Grant Stinchfield: One Armed Guard is Not Enough
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2 views • September 11, 2018
"One armed guard is not enough when seconds count, not minutes. So let's talk about what needs to be done now… to do something that will actually save lives, not create more political arguments. It's what the NRA is doing with its National School Shield program." –Grant Stinchfield. Learn more about National School Shield by visiting NationalSchoolShield.org.
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