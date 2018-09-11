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Grant Stinchfield Responds to Fox & Friends' Coverage of Due Process
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4 views • September 11, 2018
Grant Stinchfield responds to Fox & Friends' coverage of due process: "Nobody wants mentally ill or criminals getting guns…you've got to weigh the rights of law abiding citizens without letting criminals and the mentally ill getting guns. It is a very, very complicated topic to do. Government is screwing it up all over the place and I have proof of it."
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