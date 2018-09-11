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Grant Stinchfield: Joe Scarborough Uses Tragedy To Incite Hatred
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3 views • September 11, 2018
"MSNBC is the worst of the bunch … Joe Scarborough, you are so disingenuous, so out of bounds, so out of line it becomes clear to me that Joe's lies are the ones that incite hate against all of us law abiding gun owners." – Grant Stinchfield
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fake newspropagandagrant stinchfieldmsnbcsocialcommentaryjoe scarboroughnratv liveseason 2episode 35february 19 201810ammainstream meida
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy