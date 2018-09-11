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Grant Stinchfield: Joe Scarborough Uses Tragedy To Incite Hatred
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3 views • September 11, 2018
"MSNBC is the worst of the bunch … Joe Scarborough, you are so disingenuous, so out of bounds, so out of line it becomes clear to me that Joe's lies are the ones that incite hate against all of us law abiding gun owners." – Grant Stinchfield
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