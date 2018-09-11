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🔴Salvation Prayer – Receive YAHUSHUA (Jesus) as Lord & Messiah❗ [2018 Video]
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104 views • September 11, 2018
There are many religions, but there's only one way to Heaven: YAHUSHUA ("Jesus" in Hebrew). Pray this prayer and live Holy, and you will make it to Heaven.
Learn how to live Holy:
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Learn how to live Holy:
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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