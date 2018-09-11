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Angry White Men | Redonkulas.com
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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65 views • September 11, 2018
Popp performs a surgical beatdown on one of the dumbest and most factually inaccurate videos to ever grace the internet: Pop Culture Pirate's racist rant on angry white men.

Purchase Frank Cervi's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/cervi

Purchase Aaron Clarey's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/clarey

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Original video: https://www.facebook.com/StrongOpinionsLooselyHeld/videos/797372110444803/

Sources:
http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/the-irish-slave-trade-the-slaves-that-time-forgot/7191
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=perCeVuzTpA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ov9GFPmoOPg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoHAG9UFaKI
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023/A:1018312829025
http://www.mcall.com/opinion/letters/mc-welfare-system-vote-buying-wescoe-20160820-story.html
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/262726/how-liberal-welfare-state-destroyed-black-america-john-perazzo
https://www.dailywire.com/news/18358/study-feminism-leaving-wake-unhappy-unmarried-amanda-prestigiacomo
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1189894/Women-happy-years-ago-.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUI4BhdVIZ8
http://www.titleixforall.com/goshen-college-declares-all-male-students-who-stare-at-women-are-rapists/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3634473/The-job-makes-happiest-Housewife-Survey-finds-stay-home-mothers-satisfied-profession.html
https://www.jstor.org/stable/350761
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4475252/There-6-500-genetic-differences-men-women.html

DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. It is not intended to cause offense. Do not contact or harass the creator of the video I’m responding to. The link is provided solely for copyright purposes, and to allow that channel to monetize any traffic resulting from the creation of this video.
Keywords
racismfunnyidentity politicsred pillsexismmgtowrebuttalreverse racismmanospherepop culture pirateangry white menfake expertsangry lesbian
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