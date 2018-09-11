© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angry White Men | Redonkulas.com
Follow
1
Share
Report
65 views • September 11, 2018
Popp performs a surgical beatdown on one of the dumbest and most factually inaccurate videos to ever grace the internet: Pop Culture Pirate's racist rant on angry white men.
Purchase Frank Cervi's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/cervi
Purchase Aaron Clarey's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/clarey
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Original video: https://www.facebook.com/StrongOpinionsLooselyHeld/videos/797372110444803/
Sources:
http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/the-irish-slave-trade-the-slaves-that-time-forgot/7191
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=perCeVuzTpA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ov9GFPmoOPg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoHAG9UFaKI
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023/A:1018312829025
http://www.mcall.com/opinion/letters/mc-welfare-system-vote-buying-wescoe-20160820-story.html
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/262726/how-liberal-welfare-state-destroyed-black-america-john-perazzo
https://www.dailywire.com/news/18358/study-feminism-leaving-wake-unhappy-unmarried-amanda-prestigiacomo
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1189894/Women-happy-years-ago-.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUI4BhdVIZ8
http://www.titleixforall.com/goshen-college-declares-all-male-students-who-stare-at-women-are-rapists/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3634473/The-job-makes-happiest-Housewife-Survey-finds-stay-home-mothers-satisfied-profession.html
https://www.jstor.org/stable/350761
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4475252/There-6-500-genetic-differences-men-women.html
DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. It is not intended to cause offense. Do not contact or harass the creator of the video I’m responding to. The link is provided solely for copyright purposes, and to allow that channel to monetize any traffic resulting from the creation of this video.
Purchase Frank Cervi's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/cervi
Purchase Aaron Clarey's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/clarey
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Original video: https://www.facebook.com/StrongOpinionsLooselyHeld/videos/797372110444803/
Sources:
http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/the-irish-slave-trade-the-slaves-that-time-forgot/7191
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=perCeVuzTpA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ov9GFPmoOPg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoHAG9UFaKI
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023/A:1018312829025
http://www.mcall.com/opinion/letters/mc-welfare-system-vote-buying-wescoe-20160820-story.html
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/262726/how-liberal-welfare-state-destroyed-black-america-john-perazzo
https://www.dailywire.com/news/18358/study-feminism-leaving-wake-unhappy-unmarried-amanda-prestigiacomo
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1189894/Women-happy-years-ago-.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUI4BhdVIZ8
http://www.titleixforall.com/goshen-college-declares-all-male-students-who-stare-at-women-are-rapists/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3634473/The-job-makes-happiest-Housewife-Survey-finds-stay-home-mothers-satisfied-profession.html
https://www.jstor.org/stable/350761
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4475252/There-6-500-genetic-differences-men-women.html
DISCLAIMER:
All material used falls under fair use of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998).
(Used under fair use, for commentary, education, criticism and satire.)
This video is for educational, entertainment and social commentary purposes only. It is not intended to cause offense. Do not contact or harass the creator of the video I’m responding to. The link is provided solely for copyright purposes, and to allow that channel to monetize any traffic resulting from the creation of this video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.