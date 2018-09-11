Manbeast! Myth or Monster : Bigfoot / Sasquatch

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Explores the existence of Bigfoot, the Yeti and other legendary humanoid-type creatures.
Bigfoot (also known as Sasquatch) is the name given to a mythological simian, ape-, or hominid-like creature that is said to inhabit forests, mainly in the Pacific Northwest. In North American folklore, Bigfoot is usually described as a large, hairy, bipedal humanoid.
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