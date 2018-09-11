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FAITH & ACTION VI ~ A Christian Snowboard Video
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2 views • September 11, 2018
Faith ~ Time is running out.
Action ~ 1st rides on The Alutiiq! Snow shoe hiking in the trees to the Word. Sketchy "no go" chute to almost a "no go" chute into a new aspect. Check the Powder Fun Park. Dark mountain bike access to a narrow chute & shallow fractures. And the BIGGEST 1st descent yet!
Proper snowboarding under God ~ http://www.faithandaction.net/
Action ~ 1st rides on The Alutiiq! Snow shoe hiking in the trees to the Word. Sketchy "no go" chute to almost a "no go" chute into a new aspect. Check the Powder Fun Park. Dark mountain bike access to a narrow chute & shallow fractures. And the BIGGEST 1st descent yet!
Proper snowboarding under God ~ http://www.faithandaction.net/
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