More War Lies? 'Anonymous Sources' Claim Assad About To Use Gas

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The Wall Street Journal is reporting that anonymous US Administration sources have secret intelligence showing that Syrian President Assad has given the order to use chlorine gas in Idlib province. Does this sound a little like the "anonymous sources" and "secret intelligence" used to lie us into the 2003 Iraq war?