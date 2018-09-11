Cries of War - music by INFINITE MINDSCAPE

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This is the Official music video of 'Cries of War' from the upcoming album 'Space' by INFINITE MINDSCAPE. The video pays tribute to the soldiers that have fought for our freedom.
Infinite Mindscape was created by musician/composer Steve Montgomery of DARKMOOD music.