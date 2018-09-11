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Rosh Hashanah - The Grace Shift Continues
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14 views • September 11, 2018
The Head of the Year 5779. Prophetic message from Las Vegas pastor/prophets Mike & Ck Thompson. At the end of July, the Lord said "major changes" to you personally and God's grace on America. The shift continues in the Spirit.
Watch the Hand of the Lord!
Watch the Hand of the Lord!
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