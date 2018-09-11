Oittm Jump Start Portable Power Bank Charger - REVIEW & UNBOXING

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In this video, Steve from KrazeTv reviews the OTTIM Jump Starter Portable Charger that can jump start a car and charge your devices.
Start your car or truck yourself in a few minutes
If you've got a flat battery, nothing gets your vehicle started more quickly or easily than a good jump starter.