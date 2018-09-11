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Benghazi hero responds to Obama saying Benghazi is a 'conspiracy theory'
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307 views • September 11, 2018
Former president Barack Obama called Benghazi a “conspiracy theory”. One of the Benghazi heroes, Kris Paronto responded, indelicately asking Obama to put himself in the position of the heroes that night. Obama is rewriting history again.. Paronto slammed Obama for referring to the Benghazi terrorist attack as a "conspiracy theory." Soon after liberals in Silicon Valley quickly came after Paronto, and temporarily suspended his Twitter account.
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