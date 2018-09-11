Mpow Hearing Protection Ear Muffs - Unboxing & Review

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In this video, I unbox and Review the MPOW Noise Reduction Ear Muffs. Designed with 2 layers of professional noise dampening foam, high sealing solid cup and the unique double-shell, the ear muffs.
Vibes earplugs:https://amzn.to/2u5KHfc
Pop Voice Mic: https://amzn.to/2uiS7ej