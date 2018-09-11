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No King But King Jesus
Steven Andrew
Steven Andrew
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16 views • September 11, 2018
Steven Andrew gives this No King But King Jesus Bible sermon from the riveting books, "Jesus Makes America Great" and "Save America". Is Jesus your King? Learn what it means to follow King Jesus.

Special Offer on the books: 10% off + FREE SHIPPING
https://www.usa.church/product/jesus-makes-america-great-2/

"The LORD is our king" Isaiah 33:22

Jesus Christ is the "KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS" (Revelation 19:16).

Declare: Jesus is my King and Jesus is King of the USA!
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jesus christjesusbible studychristiankjvpastorsermonking jesusno king but king jesussteven andrewusa christian church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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