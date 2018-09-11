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Wayne Dupree Show - Ep 895 Search For Anonymous Op-Ed Swamp Monster Intensifies
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148 views • September 11, 2018
Multiple top officials in the Trump administration are denying being the author of a recent anonymous New York Times op-ed disparaging the president.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirsten Nielsen, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and Vice President Mike Pence have all denied authorship on the record.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirsten Nielsen, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and Vice President Mike Pence have all denied authorship on the record.
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