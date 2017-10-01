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Oct 1st 2017 Harvest Festival Massacre Las Vegas Live Opinion- Shooting Mandalay Bay Casino Jason Aldean
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94 views • September 11, 2018
This was recorded the night of Oct 1st, 2017 local Vegas news and what I thought. This is just my opinion about what I think of the monkey ass mofos who killed people at the jason aldean concert at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino to Las Vegas during the Harvest Festival
Really eerie seeing the streets of Vegas with hardly any cars on them at all and only a small plane circling around.
My prayers go out to the. Victims and their families and friends. #CrazyVegas #VegasStrong
Really eerie seeing the streets of Vegas with hardly any cars on them at all and only a small plane circling around.
My prayers go out to the. Victims and their families and friends. #CrazyVegas #VegasStrong
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