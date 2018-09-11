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The Constitution and the Power to “Declare War”
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12 views • September 11, 2018
Pre-emptive strikes and undeclared offensive military expeditions are not powers delegated to the executive branch in the Constitution, and therefore, are unconstitutional. Thomas Jefferson stated this quite eloquently when, in 1801, he said that, as President, he was “unauthorized by the Constitution, without the sanction of Congress, to go beyond the line of defense.”
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