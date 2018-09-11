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Full Show – This Is The Most Censored Broadcast In The World – 09/10/2018
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975 views • September 11, 2018
After the Infowars App was removed from Apple's store, The Alex Jones Show is now the most censored broadcast in the world. Also, almost 17 years after the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, Al-Qaeda is reportedly stronger than ever with over 20 thousand soldiers in Syria and Yemen alone. Joining today’s show is former liberal and founder of #WalkAway Brandon Straka sharing his mission to wake up the masses duped by leftism. Gerald Celente hosts the final hour.
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