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OKC to 911 Special Cody Snodgress CIA Munitions and Dr Bill Deagle MD Special Ops Examiner
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188 views • September 10, 2018
Banned video by Facebook immediately when posted. Youtube will surly do the same thing once the bots run over it..
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