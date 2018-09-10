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SHOCK! Illegal Aliens give Dems 20 congressional seats, 20 electoral votes-Palmieri Report
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3 views • September 10, 2018
Congressman Mo Brooks exposed the left's agenda as it pertains to illegal aliens voting
Link that goes with the video: https://thepalmierireport.com/shock-claim-aliens-give-dems-20-congressional-seats-20-electoral-votes/
The Palmieri Report is a Conservative news organization founded by Jake Palmieri
Link to our site: https://thepalmierireport.com/
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakepalmieri
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Link that goes with the video: https://thepalmierireport.com/shock-claim-aliens-give-dems-20-congressional-seats-20-electoral-votes/
The Palmieri Report is a Conservative news organization founded by Jake Palmieri
Link to our site: https://thepalmierireport.com/
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakepalmieri
Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePalmieriReport1023/?ref=bookmarks
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