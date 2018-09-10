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NY POST Admits That The Elite Seek The Blood Of Children
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1150 views • September 10, 2018
The elite have always been obsessed with eternal life and now the NY Post is admitting in a new study the “secret” to longer life is blood transfusions for the elite using the blood of young people.
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