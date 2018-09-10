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Cory Booker is No Martyr; He's a Self-Serving Narcissist
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16 views • September 10, 2018
"Cory Booker tries to be a martyr by releasing an email chain that he believes implicates Judge Kavanaugh in racial profiling. The email chain—Booker says is classified. He says, 'I'm willing to take the punishment for releasing this classified information.' What Booker's not telling you is that the email chain was declassified the night before. And he knew it!" —Dan Bongino
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