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The Lemon of CNN Shamelessly Defends Antifa
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2 views • September 10, 2018
Grant Stinchfield responds to Don Lemon's defense of Antifa: "You want the chaos that Antifa seeks in America. You want it because you know it will destroy this nation and somehow give the media more power than it already has."
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