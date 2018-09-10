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Kneeling for the Anthem Disrespects Stories of Heroism and Courage
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1 view • September 10, 2018
"This issue of kneeling troubles me in so many ways. But the thing that bothers me the most is the total disrespect to families who have given so much to this country—families that have lost sons and daughters in service to this proud and great nation." —Grant Stinchfield
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