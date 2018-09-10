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BRACE YOURSELVES: MSM Planning False Flag To Demonize Trump And Alex Jones
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1157 views • September 10, 2018
Big Tech has been bought off by communist China and now they are openly admitting their collusion as they censor patriots. Meanwhile, Maxine Waters continues to beat the drum of “impeachment”.
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