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Michael Hart The America You Won't Find in History Books
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44 views • September 10, 2018
Michael Hart on The power Hour with Daniel Brigman - September 07, 2018
Radio Host Michael Hart Discusses his book Unknown America: Myths and little known oddities about the greatest nation on earth.
www.thepowerhour.com
Radio Host Michael Hart Discusses his book Unknown America: Myths and little known oddities about the greatest nation on earth.
www.thepowerhour.com
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